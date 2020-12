How a holiday tradition presses on Join us on 5‑6 P.M. I THURSDAY, DEC. 17 TUNE IN ON AJC FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE Join Atlanta Journal-Constitution arts and entertainment journalist Bo Emerson and the Atlanta Ballet as we take you behind the scenes of a beloved Atlanta tradition.



Our multimedia team will show how the ballet has pivoted during the pandemic, and explore Nutcracker costume designs, set decorations, and choreography.



As a bonus, if you register for this free event, you will receive a special discount code for a live stream of The Nutcracker to watch at home.



OUR PANEL:

Gennadi Nedvigin: Atlanta Ballet’s artistic director

Cynthia Perry: contributing writer and dance critic



This virtual event is part of an ongoing series of important discussions with community leaders about the impact of COVID-19 on the metro Atlanta community.