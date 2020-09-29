Event Summary

Hear from Atlanta Journal-Constitution Deputy Managing Editor Leroy Chapman as he discusses vital issues with the newspaper’s team of political journalists. It’s what you need to know now on the presidential and senate races, and the mood of Georgia voters. Our team will answer your questions and help you be informed.

5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 29 | Tune in on AJC Facebook and YouTube

Our panel:

State political editor Susan Potter

Political Insider Jim Galloway

Journalists Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Mark Niesse and Patricia Murphy

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pressing area leaders for vital information to keep you informed — and get answers to make life better. This virtual event is part of an ongoing series.