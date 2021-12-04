Event Details

Join us for the ultimate SEC Championship tailgate experience located in The Home Depot Backyard. The DawgNation ticket package includes a BBQ food menu, beer, wine and canned cocktail hosted bar, videoboard with other college games, outdoor tailgate games and of course a DawgNation "Chase 4 The Championship" tee-shirt. The Home Depot Backyard is located next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 AMB Drive NW) and the tailgate is from 12:00 EST - 3:00 EST.

We have a limited (100) number of discounted tickets available at $150 (plus fees). After these are sold, we will offer additional tickets however the cost may change. DawgNation will have a tent inside the tailgate where you can pick up your "Chase 4 The Championship" tee shirt.

Email info@dawgnation.com with any questions.