SEC Championship Tailgate

Dec 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM
1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Event Summary

Join us for the ultimate SEC Championship tailgate experience located in The Home Depot Backyard.  The DawgNation ticket package includes a BBQ food menu, beer, wine and canned cocktail hosted bar, videoboard with other college games, outdoor tailgate games and of course a DawgNation "Chase 4 The Championship" tee-shirt.  The Home Depot Backyard is located next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 AMB Drive NW) and the tailgate is from 12:00 EST - 3:00 EST.

 

 

 

 

Event Details

We have a limited (100) number of discounted tickets available at $150 (plus fees).  After these are sold, we will offer additional tickets however the cost may change.  DawgNation will have a tent inside the tailgate where you can pick up your "Chase 4 The Championship" tee shirt.

Email info@dawgnation.com with any questions.

